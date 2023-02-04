Vermont knocks off Albany (NY) 87-68

ALBANY, N.Y. — Finn Sullivan scored 19 points as Vermont beat Albany (NY) 87-68 on Saturday.
The Great Danes (6-19, 1-9) were led by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who recorded 27 points. Jonathan Beagle added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Albany (NY). In addition, Aaron Reddish finished with nine points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Great Danes.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Vermont visits Maine and Albany (NY) hosts Bryant.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.