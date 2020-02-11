TEAM LEADERS: Anthony Lamb has averaged 16.8 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Catamounts. Complementing Lamb is Stef Smith, who is accounting for 14.3 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Nick Guadarrama, who is averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Catamounts have scored 73.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 66.7 per game they put up in non-conference play.GIFTED GUADARRAMA: Guadarrama has connected on 39.8 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 57.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Vermont has an assist on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) across its past three matchups while New Hampshire has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Vermont has held opposing teams to 59.3 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

