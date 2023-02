Veretto was 7 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Catamounts (19-10, 13-2 America East Conference). Kameron Gibson scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. It was the 11th straight victory for the Catamounts.