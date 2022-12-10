Vermont visits Colgate after Richardson's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vermont Catamounts (5-7) at Colgate Raiders (6-5) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -6; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Tucker Richardson scored 22 points in Colgate’s 81-62 win over the Binghamton Bearcats. The Raiders are 2-0 on their home court. Colgate has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts are 2-4 on the road. Vermont has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Aaron Deloney is scoring 12.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

