Vermont visits Colgate following Richardson's 22-point performance

Vermont Catamounts (5-7) at Colgate Raiders (6-5) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Tucker Richardson scored 22 points in Colgate’s 81-62 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats. The Raiders are 2-0 in home games. Colgate is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts have gone 2-4 away from home. Vermont is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Aaron Deloney is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

