Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College (11-12, 5-7), which lost by 39 points at Duke on Dec. 31 but was coming off a one-point win at North Carolina.

Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in Division I basketball, improved to 500-200 in the ACC regular season and tournament.

Duke finished 1 for 15 from 3-point range and BC was 2 for 18. The made 3-pointer kept alive a long streak for the Blue Devils. They have made at least one 3 in 1,081 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the nation behind UNLV ‘s 1,092 games.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 56, RUTGERS 51

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and No. 9 Maryland used a strong second half to beat Rutgers.

The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24%. With Smith leading the way, Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) emerged from the break with a 14-4 run and held off a late surge by the Scarlet Knights to improve to 13-0 at home.

Three free throws by Cowan put the Terrapins up 52-49 with 2:12 to go. Myles Johnson answered with a dunk, but the Scarlet Knights did not score again.

Smith, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, notched his fifth straight double-double and blocked six shots. He had a 3-pointer and a three-point play in succession to put the Terps ahead 34-29, and the margin swelled to eight points before Rutgers (16-7, 7-5) rallied.

NO. 11 AUBURN 79, ARKANSAS 76, OT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn’s depth wore down Arkansas as the 11th-ranked Tigers edged the Razorbacks in overtime.

Samir Doughty scored 23 points, hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, as the Tigers overcame a 40-point game by Mason Jones.

Arkansas led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.

The Razorbacks (16-6, 4-5) were coming off a big win at Alabama but were unable to continue the momentum against the Tide’s biggest rival.

NO. 22 PENN STATE 75, NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 70

DETROIT — Lamar Stevens had 24 points and Myreon Jones made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead No. 22 Penn State over No. 16 Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions (17-5, 7-5 Big Ten) have won five straight games, making them contenders in the conference during the second half of the regular season.

The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. They also lost to a Big Ten team at home for the first time this year.

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston scored 25 points but could not convert on chances to pull into a tie twice in the closing seconds. Winston didn’t get much help offensively from his teammates, none of whom scored in double digits.

