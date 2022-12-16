Verplancken leads Weber State against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4)
The Mustangs have gone 4-1 at home. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West scoring 66.8 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.
The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Weber State has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 56.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Cal Poly.
Verplancken is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.6 points. Dillon Jones is averaging 14 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for Weber State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.