Verplancken leads Weber State against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4) San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -5.5; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 21 points in Weber State’s 82-58 victory over the Saint Martin’s Saints.

The Mustangs have gone 4-1 at home. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West scoring 66.8 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Weber State has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 56.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Cal Poly.

Verplancken is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.6 points. Dillon Jones is averaging 14 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

