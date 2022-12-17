Verplancken sparks Weber State's 74-45 rout of Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points and Junior Ballard added 14 points off the bench as Weber State routed Cal Poly, 74-45 on Friday night.

Bryan Penn-Johnson dunked more than seven minutes into the game to pull the Mustangs even at 11-11, but Weber State responded with 18 unanswered points and never looked back. The Wildcats led, 40-25 at intermission.