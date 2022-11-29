Vescovi and No. 13 Tennessee host McNeese

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (2-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 64-50 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. The Volunteers are 2-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road. McNeese is seventh in the Southland with 13.0 assists per game led by Trae English averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Volunteers. Vescovi is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 34.4% for Tennessee.

Christian Shumate is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. English is averaging 12.7 points and 1.4 rebounds for McNeese.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

