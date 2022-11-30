Vescovi leads No. 13 Tennessee against McNeese after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (2-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -34.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee plays the McNeese Cowboys after Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 64-50 win against the Kansas Jayhawks. The Volunteers have gone 2-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 5-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road. McNeese ranks sixth in the Southland with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Vescovi is shooting 34.4% and averaging 11.3 points for Tennessee.

Shumate is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 12.7 points for McNeese.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

