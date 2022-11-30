Vescovi leads No. 13 Tennessee against McNeese after 20-point game

McNeese Cowboys (2-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)
The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road. McNeese ranks sixth in the Southland with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Vescovi is shooting 34.4% and averaging 11.3 points for Tennessee.
Shumate is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 12.7 points for McNeese.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.