Tennessee: The Vols are unbeaten in 11 games at home this season and have a 12-game winning streak dating back to last season. ... Tennessee is averaging 16,789 in attendance, fifth in the country. ... Chandler’s 2.29 steals per game ranks second among true freshmen nationally, and he’s third among freshmen in assists at 4.9 per game. ... Tennessee athletic director Danny White is the younger brother of Florida’s coach.