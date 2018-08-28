GREENSBORO, N.C. — Longtime Atlantic Coast Conference administrator Brian Morrison is retiring at the end of this academic year.

Commissioner John Swofford announced the decision Tuesday, calling Morrison “a staple of the conference’s communications department, and ... a wealth of information about all things ACC.”

Morrison has been with the ACC since 1986, took over as the league’s media relations director in 1990 and was promoted to associate commissioner of the league with a primary focus on men’s basketball.

