“I appreciate everything he’s done while attempting to rebuild this football program, especially under the extraordinary challenges presented to him and his staff this season,” McDonald added.
The Warhawks, who are 0-10, have dealt with numerous player absences during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have one game left on Dec. 17 at Troy. Defensive coordinator Scott Stocker has been named interim coach for that game.
McDonald said the team would begin searching for a new coach right away.
Viator came to ULM after a largely successful decade as coach of McNeese State of the Football Championship Subdivision.
“I want to thank ULM for giving me the incredible opportunity to be a FBS head coach,” Viator said. “I’m grateful for all of the student-athletes that I’ve had the opportunity to coach over the last five seasons.”
