Villanova extends Georgetown's Big East losing streak to 28

Georgetown led 71-69 with 2:22 remaining but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way as Villanova closed on an 8-2 run. Slater’s steal and pass to Cam Whitmore led to a fast-break dunk with 12 seconds left for a 76-73 lead. Georgetown’s Brandon Murray was short on a 3-pointer and Villanova secured the rebound before Eric Dixon made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.