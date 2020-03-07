And Mosely, Georgetown’s lone four-year scholarship senior, wiped away tears during senior-day ceremonies amid memories of a career that bridged the end of John Thompson III’s coaching tenure and the Hoyas’ first three seasons under Patrick Ewing.

By day’s end there was only dejection after a game that effectively summed up Georgetown’s season.

Terrell Allen missed a midrange jumper at the buzzer and 14th-ranked Villanova escaped with a 70-69 victory by scoring the final five points, including Jermaine Samuels’s go-ahead free throw with 5.6 seconds left that completed a three-point play. The Wildcats’ winning rally came after they had squandered a 17-point lead.

Jamorko Pickett scored a season-high 10 for the Hoyas (15-16, 5-13), who fell under .500 for the first time since going 14-18 in 2016-17, their final season under Thompson. Allen had 17 points, while Mosely added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Saddiq Bey had 18 points for Villanova (24-7, 13-5). All five Wildcats starters reached double figures as Villanova completed the season sweep of the Hoyas for the fourth time in five years,

Allen’s three-pointer with a minute to play gave Georgetown a 69-65 lead before Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s bucket with 45.8 seconds halved the deficit. After a Mosely pass was picked off in the paint, Samuels was fouled while shooting and the Hoyas were called for goaltending, tying the score and setting up the winning point.

Mosely was one of four Hoyas to participate in a pregame ceremony, along with Allen, a graduate transfer; walk-on George Muresan; and forward Omer Yurtseven, a redshirt junior who began his career at N.C. State.

Sophomore guard Mac McClung missed his fifth game in a row and ninth out of 10 with a right foot injury. Yurtseven (left ankle) sat out his fourth contest in a row and sixth of seven. It is uncertain whether either will play in next week’s Big East tournament. Georgetown, which was already locked into the No. 8 seed in the event, will face ninth-seeded St. John’s on Wednesday in New York.

There wasn’t a hint of competitiveness in the early stages. Villanova scored 14 in a row to open the game, and stretched its advantage to 26-9 coming out of a timeout with three-pointers from Collin Gillespie and Samuels.

Yet true to form for the undermanned Hoyas, there was enough of a spark to make things interesting. They briefly got within six points before Villanova secured a 39-30 halftime lead. But an old-fashioned three-point play by Mosely and three-point baskets by Pickett and Allen knotted it at 39, and freshman Qudus Wahab’s dunk moments later gave Georgetown its first lead.

