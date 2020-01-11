The Hoyas (11-6, 1-3 Big East) got contributions from up and down the roster but not where it counted most. Omer Yurtseven (10 points, seven rebounds) and Mac McClung (eight points) had subpar performances and no amount of filling in by freshman center Qudus Wahab or point guard Terrell Allen could make up for their absences.

Wahab led Georgetown with 13 points in relief of Yurtseven. Allen had 10 points and six assists, and junior wing Jamorko Pickett had 12 points thanks in large part to an active first half.

Villanova’s offensive performance wasn’t that much more outstanding save for one player, but all they needed was Bey. The sophomore carried the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1) through stretches of lax defense in the first half and was their only scorer in double figures until a pair of free throws put Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at 10 points with 3:53 to play.

The Hoyas trailed by just three after a tight first half despite a barrage of three-pointers from Villanova. But the hole got deeper immediately after halftime.

The Wildcats opened with a 5-0 run thanks to a three-pointer from Bey and broke away for good midway through the second half.

With 14:52 to play, Robinson-Earl pushed Villanova’s lead from five to seven. Then Yurtseven was called for three seconds and on the ensuing possession Pickett fouled Bey as he attempted a shot from deep. The sophomore from Largo, Md., hit two at the foul line then capped the run with yet another three-pointer to give Villanova a 12-point lead, its largest of the game at the time.

The Hoyas shaved the lead to seven but Bey wiped away their last real shot at a comeback with ease — and, of course, a three.

Aside from Bey’s breakthrough, Villanova wasn’t at its best Saturday and Georgetown couldn’t take advantage after playing well in the first half.

The Wildcats bombarded the Hoyas from beyond the arc — 10 of their 14 field goals were from beyond the arc — and yet Georgetown trailed just 39-36 at halftime thanks to good shot selection and a strong showing by Wahab. The product of Flint Hill School in Northern Virginia came off the bench midway through the half after Yurtseven picked up two fouls and led the Hoyas with nine points and three rebounds before halftime.

Wahab has proven himself a capable backup for Yurtseven in small spurts throughout the season, but the 6-foot-11 center staged a coming-out party Saturday. In one two-minute stretch late in the half, the native Nigerian threw down a dunk, shimmied into position for a hook shot, grabbed an offensive rebound and pulled off a three-point play to tie the game at 34 with 2:48 until intermission.

It helped that Georgetown was able to dictate on offense and make Wahab’s life easy. The Hoyas got in rhythm early and crucially, held their nerve when it started raining threes. They tallied 11 assists on 15 field goals in the first half and shot 46.9 percent from the floor, keeping the Wildcats’ three-point induced confidence in check, at least for the time being.

