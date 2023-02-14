Villanova hosts Butler following Taylor's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -10.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the Villanova Wildcats after Jayden Taylor scored 20 points in Butler's 69-67 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. The Wildcats are 8-3 on their home court. Villanova is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 5-10 against conference opponents. Butler is sixth in the Big East shooting 34.9% from deep. Connor Turnbull paces the Bulldogs shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.5 points for the Bulldogs. Taylor is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

