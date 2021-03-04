Gillespie was recently named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s top point guard. In 20 games this season, he has averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second in the Big East Conference.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats (16-4, 11-3), who clinched their seventh Big East regular season title in the last eight seasons with the win over the No. 14 Bluejays, visit Providence Saturday.
