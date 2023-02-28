Villanova plays Seton Hall following Dixon's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Pirates are 10-5 in home games. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Tyrese Samuel paces the Pirates with 5.7 boards.

The Wildcats are 9-9 in conference matchups. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.4 points. Kadary Richmond is averaging 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

Advertisement

Dixon is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article