Villanova plays St. John's (NY) for conference showdown

Villanova Wildcats (9-10, 3-5 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John’s (NY) -4.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Joel Soriano and the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm host Caleb Daniels and the Villanova Wildcats in Big East play.

The Red Storm are 9-2 on their home court. St. John’s (NY) is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 3-5 in Big East play. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 16.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 13 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Daniels is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

