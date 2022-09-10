Villanova rolls to 38-21 victory over Long Island

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — DeeWil Barlee rushed for a career-high 177 yards and a score and Villanova survived four interceptions to beat Long Island 38-21 on Saturday.

Connor Watkins was 7-of-12 passing with four of his incompletions being interceptions, three by Victor Nelson Jr. Watkins still threw for two scores — including a 60-yarder to Dez Boykin — and ran for another.