The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 10-8 in CAA play. Delaware is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Kevin Anderson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 62.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

