Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East)Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -7; over/under is 144.5BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the No. 14 Marquette Golden Eagles after Cam Whitmore scored 21 points in Villanova's 70-65 loss to the Providence Friars.The Golden Eagles are 11-1 in home games. Marquette is fifth in college basketball with 18.4 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 7.9.The Wildcats are 4-6 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 6-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.Caleb Daniels is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.