Villanova takes on Oklahoma, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Villanova Wildcats (2-5)
The Sooners play their first true road game after going 6-1 to start the season. Oklahoma is 0-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Villanova.
Grant Sherfield is averaging 15.6 points and five assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for Oklahoma.
