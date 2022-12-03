Villanova takes on Oklahoma, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Villanova Wildcats (2-5) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Villanova enters the matchup against Oklahoma after losing four straight games. The Wildcats are 2-0 in home games. Villanova is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Sooners play their first true road game after going 6-1 to start the season. Oklahoma is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Villanova.

Grant Sherfield is averaging 15.6 points and five assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for Oklahoma.

