Creighton, led by preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski, was picked second. It’s the highest preseason position for the Bluejays since they joined the conference for the 2013-14 season. Creighton received the other two first-place votes.
Providence was the third choice in the conference. UConn, which returns to the conference after a seven-year absence, was predicted to come in fourth — just ahead of Seton Hall. The Pirates have to replace Big East Player of the Year Myles Powell.
Marquette, Xavier and Butler were the next three, with St. John’s, DePaul and Georgetown rounding out the preseason poll. The Golden Eagles are expecting big things out of first-year power forward Dawson Garcia, who was chosen as the preseason conference freshman of the year.
___
More AP college basketball: https://twitter.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.