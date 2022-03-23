The Wolverines are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Story continues below advertisement

DeVante Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___