Villanova Wildcats play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, look for 4th straight win

Villanova Wildcats (5-5) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-5)
The Wildcats have gone 0-2 away from home. Villanova scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 44.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 12.7 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
Caleb Daniels is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.9 points for Villanova.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.