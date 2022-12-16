The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Villanova Wildcats play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, look for 4th straight win

December 16, 2022 at 2:45 a.m. EST

Villanova Wildcats (5-5) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 away from home. Villanova scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 44.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 12.7 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Caleb Daniels is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.9 points for Villanova.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

