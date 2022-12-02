Villanova Wildcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners on 4-game skid

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Villanova Wildcats (2-5)
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Eric Dixon is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.6 points for Villanova.
Grant Sherfield is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 15.6 points and five assists. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for Oklahoma.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.