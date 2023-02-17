Vincent leads New Orleans against Northwestern State after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (19-8, 11-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the Northwestern State Demons after Jamond Vincent scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 84-78 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Demons are 9-2 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks seventh in the Southland in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Demons with 7.2 boards.

The Privateers are 4-10 in Southland play. New Orleans averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Demarcus Sharp is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Advertisement

Jordan Johnson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 63.4% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article