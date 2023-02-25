Vincent's 22 lead New Orleans past Lamar 84-79

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jamond Vincent’s 22 points helped New Orleans defeat Lamar 84-79 on Saturday night.
Nate Calmese led the Cardinals (9-21, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Jason Thirdkill Jr. added 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Lamar. In addition, Terry Anderson had nine points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. New Orleans visits McNeese while Lamar travels to play Nicholls State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.