Austin Mitchell had just two catches for 89 yards as he broke one for 70 yards and a touchdown late in the third. Lorenzo Nunez caught only one pass, but it was for 80 yards and a score. CJ Turner had seven catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Matt DeBlaiso hauled in the other touchdown toss.

The Lions (4-3, 3-2) were leading by eight late in the second quarter when Ferlando Jordan picked off Bailey Zappe and returned it 97 yards for a 21-6 lead. The Huskies (4-5, 1-4) answered when Jerreth Sterns scored from the 6 with 2:05 left in the first half. The Lions responded when Virgil hit Turner on a 15-yard scoring toss to go into the half ahead 28-13.

It was all Southeastern Louisiana in the second half as the Lions scored 24 unanswered points.

The Huskies have lost four straight games after opening the season 4-1.

