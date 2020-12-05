Virginia Tech has one game remaining — this coming Saturday vs. rival Virginia — and is assured of its first regular season losing record since 1992. Its streak of 27 consecutive bowl appearances, the longest active run, also may be in jeopardy, but all schools regardless of record are eligible for a berth this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Complicating matters is the ACC has lost four bowl games with which it had tie-ins.

The Hokies amassed just 333 yards while using Hooker, Braxton Burmeister and third-stringer Knox Kadum at quarterback. Hooker started and played the first series until giving way to Burmeister, who stayed in until getting hurt on a sack in the third quarter.

AD

AD

Hooker reentered and got hurt on the bungled snap, leaving Kadum, a redshirt freshman, to play the rest of the way. Kadum had moved up on the depth chart after Quincy Patterson II recently announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Another turnover late in the third quarter also proved damaging for Virginia Tech, which had seized momentum with safety Divine Deablo’s interception of Clemson star Trevor Lawrence in the end zone. But on the Hokies’ second snap of the ensuing series, Burmeister had the ball knocked loose by defensive end Myles Murphy, and cornerback Mario Goodrich fell on it at the Virginia Tech 13.

Lawrence soon put the Tigers (9-1, 8-1 ACC, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings) in front 24-10 on a seven-yard run, keeping the ball on the read option and darting around the right side and into the end zone with 4:45 to play. After Kendrick’s touchdown, Clemson scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to turn the game into a rout.

Lawrence accounted for three touchdowns and 236 yards of offense to send Clemson to the ACC championship game Dec. 19 in Charlotte. The Tigers will face Notre Dame in a rematch of Clemson’s only loss, 47-40 in double overtime in South Bend, Ind., with Lawrence unavailable following a positive coronavirus test. It was just the second game since late October for Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy contender projected to be the first pick in the NFL draft.

AD

AD

Virginia Tech went into the locker room at halftime trailing 17-10 after sloppy tackling on a pair of Tigers touchdown drives, the second of which culminated in tailback Lyn-J Dixon’s 19-yard run with 1:06 to go in the second quarter.