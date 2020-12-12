Two long touchdowns within four minutes late in the quarter provided ample separation for Virginia Tech (5-6, 5-5 ACC) as it claimed a 16th win in 17 games in the series.

The first of those came on Herbert’s 76-yard run to extend the Hokies’ lead to 20-7 with 4:26 left until halftime. The graduate transfer from Kansas slipped through a hole between the center and left guard, made safety Coen King miss and outran cornerback Nick Grant and safety De’Vante Cross to the end zone.

Herbert’s eighth touchdown run produced the longest play from scrimmage this season for the Hokies, who avenged last year’s 39-30 loss in Charlottesville.

Several minutes later, Cross misjudged an angle while trying to tackle Tayvion Robinson (five receptions, 98 yards). The sophomore wide receiver continued down the left sideline for a 60-yard scoring reception from Braxton Burmeister with 31 seconds to play.

The Hokies entered on a four-game slide, so even with Saturday’s win they finished with a losing regular season record for the first time since 1992. Their record streak of 27 straight bowl berths remains in jeopardy, although all schools are eligible this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A four-game winning streak ended emphatically for Virginia (5-5, 4-5), which was seeking to secure a third consecutive winning season for the first time since 2003 to 2005. That milestone remains in reach only if the Cavaliers play in a bowl game for a fourth straight season.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 25 of 46 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore left-hander also threw two interceptions, the first of which late in the third quarter landed in the chest of Dorian Strong, a freshman cornerback from Upper Marlboro who attended Wise High.