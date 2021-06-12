Dallas Baptist entered third in college baseball in home runs with 97, and that total reached an even 100 after a trio of long balls. The final of those home runs was an opposite-field shot from Andrew Benefield that broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning and stood as the difference.
Virginia pushed the tying run to third base with two outs in the top of the ninth after a rain delay of nearly four hours, but Patriots’ first baseman Andre Sosa made a diving catch on Max Cotier’s line drive to preserve the victory.
The home run party started early for the Patriots when Jackson Glenn tagged Virginia ace Andrew Abbott for a two-run blast in the first inning. Abbott settled in after the early mistake, retiring 13 of the next 16 batters he faced with eight strikeouts and no more runs allowed in that span.
Dallas Baptist starter Dominic Hamel was even better during the first four innings, surrendering only one hit. He took the mound for the fifth inning in cruise control with a 2-0 lead. Five pitches later, the game was tied.
Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof led off the inning with back-to-back home runs to ignite a mostly orange-clad crowd and erase Glenn’s early home run. Virginia had runners on second and third with two outs for Kyle Teel later in the fifth, but Patriots Manager Dan Heefner intentionally walked him to bring up Devin Ortiz.
Ortiz hit a walk-off home run to eliminate Old Dominion and send the Cavaliers (33-24) to the Super Regional on Tuesday, and he picked up right where he left off with a line drive that rolled all the way to the right-center field wall for a three-run double. Abbott took the mound with a 5-2 advantage, but his third time navigating the opposing lineup proved as difficult as Hamel’s.
The Patriots (40-16) plated one run on a Jace Grady RBI groundout after a walk and a double in the fifth, and chased Abbott with two hits leading off the sixth. Zach Messinger checked into the game to put out the fire and induced a double play, but Sosa deposited a 3-1 fastball into the bullpen out beyond the right field wall to tie the game. The second home run off Messinger was Benefield’s go-ahead shot in the seventh, leaving Virginia with six outs to extend the game.
Their best chance to do so was just minutes later, but it fell by the wayside at the hands of a review. With runners on second and first and one out in the top of the eighth, Tappen was hit by a 3-2 pitch. The tying run trotted down to third base and Gelof at the plate with the bases full.
But Tappen was called out before Gelof saw a pitch.
The umpires determined after review that Tappen leaned into the pitch and awarded Dallas Baptist pitcher Peyton Sherlin his second out of the inning. Gelof followed that with a flyout to center field. What could have been a game-tying sacrifice fly instead became the third out of the inning.
Virginia had to wait for its last chance to tie the game when lightning in the area suspended the game. The game halted at 3:19 P.M. local time and did not resume until 7:15.
The Cavaliers threatened in the ninth inning after a leadoff walk the runner didn’t get beyond third once Cotier’s liner settled into Sosa’s glove to end it.
Game 2 is scheduled for noon Sunday in Columbia.