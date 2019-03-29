The shooting was plain ugly for the Virginia men’s basketball team in the NCAA tournament round of 16 on Thursday night. Fortunately the Cavaliers’ reliably sturdy defense was enough to bail them out against Oregon in a 53-49 triumph.

Top-seeded Virginia held the No. 12 Ducks without a field goal for the final 5:42, during which time junior guard Ty Jerome swished a three-pointer from well beyond NBA range to put the Cavaliers in front to stay, 48-45, with 3:34 to play.

In the closing seconds, chants of “U-V-A” echoed throughout KFC Yum! Center as the Cavaliers (32-3) celebrated advancing to the regional finals for the first time since 2016. Virginia will face No. 3 seed Purdue in Saturday’s South Region final for the right to advance to the Final Four.

Jerome led Virginia with 13 points and had six assists and six rebounds on a night when the Cavaliers shot 36 percent.

Junior guard Kyle Guy continued a shooting slump by going 4 of 15, and De’Andre Hunter shot 4 of 13.

Louis King led Oregon (25-13) with 16 points, making 4 of 8 three-pointers.

The teams traded three-pointers on consecutive possessions, first Oregon’s King and then Virginia’s Kihei Clark, to tie the game at 45 with 5:21 left. Nearly two minutes later, Mamadi Diakite’s steal off Will Richardson set up Jerome’s go-ahead three-pointer.

Several times in the second half Virginia threatened to pull away only to have the Ducks stay within reach.

The lead had grown to 35-27 on Guy’s three-pointer and Hunter’s layup, but Oregon responded with seven in a row. Paul White had five of those points, including a three-pointer from the right corner after which he turned around and acknowledged Ducks supporters.

The Cavaliers grew the lead back to six, 40-34, on Guy’s three-pointer and Kihei Clark’s floater, but again Oregon had an answer. This time Payton Pritchard scored on a driving layup and King sank consecutive three-pointers to give the Ducks the lead, 42-40, with 8:32 left in regulation.

The run produced Oregon’s first lead since early in the first half.

Tensions escalated with 13:54 to play in the second half on a held ball between Diakite and the Ducks’ Ehab Amin.

The possession arrow favored the Cavaliers, but after the whistle, the two stared one another down before Amin crumpled to the floor, resulting initially in a technical assessed to Diakite.

After officials reviewed the play, however, they also charged Amin with a technical foul.

The Cavaliers arrived in an arena familiar to them with a mixture of relief and confidence after advancing out of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.

The exhaling came when they beat No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb, 71-56, in the round of 64, vanquishing, at least in part, the haunting memory of becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 in NCAA tournament history last season. Then the swagger reemerged in a 63-51 win against No. 9 seed Oklahoma on Sunday.

Diakite was a revelation in Virginia’s first two games in the NCAA tournament, combining to score 31 points and getting his first start this season against the Sooners.

Bennett kept Diakite in the starting lineup in the regional semifinals, and the redshirt junior forward-center was active early in the first half, particularly in attacking for offensive rebounds when the Cavaliers were struggling to make shots, some uncontested.

Diakite’s presence inside also compelled Oregon’s interior players to reconsider taking shots close the basket, playing right into the hands of the Cavaliers’ pack-line defense.

Oregon, making its third trip the regional semifinals under Coach Dana Altman, has leaned on some rugged defense of its own to become the highest seed playing in the round of 16.

Only one Ducks opponent scored more than 54 points in the previous 10 games, which included a 68-48 upset of Washington in the Pac-12 tournament final. The Huskies were the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament.

Combining some zone and man-to-man principles, the Ducks especially flustered Guy in the first half. The junior who’s typically efficient from three-point range missed all four of his attempts from beyond the arc in the first half.

Dating from the end of the Gardner-Webb win to the Cavaliers’ 30-22 halftime lead against Oregon, Guy went 0 for 17 from three-point range. He came into the regional semifinals shooting 43.9 percent from three-point range and had made a school-record 11 in a row during the regular season.

He missed all 10 of his three-point attempts in the round of 32.

“I think when my shots aren’t falling, I try to help the team in other ways, whether it’s play a little bit harder on defense or try to create for others” Guy said. “Over even just my presence on the floor sometimes gets guys open because they’re not going to help off of me.”