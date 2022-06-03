Virginia beats Coastal Carolina 7-2 in Greenville Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jake Gelof went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and made a nice defensive stop in the seventh to help No. 2 seed Virginia beat third-seeded Coastal Carolina 7-2 on Friday in the Greenville Regional.

Alex Tappen made a diving catch to close out the top of the fifth inning and Virginia added three runs in the bottom half for a 7-2 lead. Gelof’s second RBI, and 76th of the season, plated Tappen in the fifth and Casey Saucke also collected his second RBI with a double to left field.