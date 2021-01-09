Virginia (7-2, 3-0) has allowed an average of 55.6 points during its winning streak which followed a 98-75 dismantling at the hands of top-ranked Gonzaga that prompted a thorough internal assessment of the Cavaliers’ defensive commitment.

“Humble pie doesn’t taste good, but it’s a reality check,” Coach Tony Bennett said during a postgame video conference call with the media. “We’ve got to fight, and we’ve got to figure out some adjustments to help our personnel, and just know without that, it’s going to be really difficult. I think our energy and our ball pressure has been better, and [we’re] just covering for each other more.”

Huff underscored that renewed focus on defense with five blocks, all in the first half. The 7-footer used his considerable length advantage to make 7 of 11 shots from the floor and collect eight rebounds.

Forward Sam Hauser added 17 points and 10 rebounds, extending his double-double streak to three. Huff and Hauser scored the vast majority of their points in the paint, allowing Virginia to hold a commanding 32-16 margin in that category. The Cavaliers pulled away for good on the strength of an 11-1 second-half run after the Eagles (2-9, 0-5) had drawn within five points.

“I think, and this has been true with most of the teams I’ve been part of, it’s been a growing process,” Huff said. “We have the start of the year where there’s a few bumps. There’s some times where we haven’t quite figured out how to play just the defense we play together because it’s a rotating cast of characters. Once we figure it out, and it happens every year — and I think today was a really good step in that direction — we can really just get to what we know what we can do and what has been done traditionally in this program.”

The Cavaliers’ sterling defensive showing came despite playing without starting guard Casey Morsell (St. John’s College High). The sophomore defensive standout is quarantining after a Cavaliers staff member tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.

Still, Virginia won for the 10th time in the past 12 games in the series with Morsell’s replacement, freshman Reece Beekman, lending a steadying presence in the backcourt with junior point guard Kihei Clark. The duo combined for just one turnover as Clark played the entire game and Beekman handled 37 minutes.

The Cavaliers committed just seven turnovers, the third straight game they have been in single digits.

“Defensively I don’t think we played the way we could have against Gonzaga,” Clark said. “But I think we’re touching on what we can do defensively. We’re holding guys pretty good.”

Virginia limited the Eagles’ leading scorers, Wynston Tabbs (St. Mary’s Ryken) and Jay Heath (Wilson), to a combined six points on 2-for-19 shooting. Tabbs, who did not score, entered averaging a team-high 14.6 points, and Heath was averaging 13.1. Boston College also was without starting forward Steffon Mitchell, a first-team all-ACC selection last season, because of an ailing calf.