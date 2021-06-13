Virginia had the top of its order coming up for the fourth time in the eighth, and it only took two pitches to end an 11-inning scoring drought. Gelof turned an 0-1 pitch into a 1-0 lead when he hammered the ball into the left field seats. Kechley entered in relief and was one strike away from sending the game to the ninth with his team down one, but he hung an 0-2 pitch and Tappen belted it to left for a three-run homer.