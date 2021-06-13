McGarry had thrown 114 pitches and the game was still scoreless when he left the mound, but Virginia finally broke through against Dallas Baptist's Rhett Kouba not long after. Zack Gelof led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run, and Alex Tappen took reliever Kragen Kechely deep for a three-run blast that gave Virginia a four-run lead.
With two outs in the ninth, Dallas Baptist loaded the bases for designated hitter George Specht, but Virginia reliever Kyle Whitten induced a flyout to right field to set up a winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday afternoon, with a trip to the College World Series at stake.
"[McGarry] put us on his back today," Virginia Coach Brian O'Connor said. "The kid has had some good outings in his career, but none of them quite like that when his team needed him the most."
McGarry's stellar outing nearly fizzled early after a third-inning walk and a hit-by-pitch. O'Connor had action in his bullpen, and the middle of the Patriots' lineup was lurking. But McGarry settled in, retiring the next 11 batters and taking a no-hitter into the seventh before Dallas Baptist's Andrew Benefield led off with a double.
Kouba dodged more bullets than McGarry, but Virginia (34-25) could not find the big hit until the eighth. The Cavaliers put a runner in scoring position in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings, but Kouba worked out of each jam. Shortstop Blayne Jones gave him a big assist in the sixth: After a Kyle Teel triple, he grabbed a hard groundball and threw home in time to catch Teel in a rundown.
That play and a leadoff double by Benefield in the seventh threatened to tip the momentum toward the Patriots (41-17), but Virginia got a clutch defensive play of its own. Ryan Wrobleski looked to bunt Benefield to third base but missed on his first attempt. Virginia catcher Logan Michaels noticed Benefield leaning and fired a snap throw to shortstop Nic Kent for the pickoff. Wrobleski eventually singled to left, which would have brought home the game's first run if not for Michaels's heads-up throw.
"We talk about it a lot — missed bunts, look to throw behind the runner," O'Connor said. ". . . Great heads-up play not only by him but also by Kent to be there."
McGarry finished the seventh with a flourish, recording his ninth and 10th strikeouts to end the inning. He went back to the mound to start the eighth but could only muster seven more pitches before the blister became too much. McGarry gave way to Brandon Neeck, who kept the score tied.
"I do not think it affected me too much," McGarry said of the blister. "I started to feel it a little bit there towards the end, but I was just kind of focusing on pounding the strike zone."
Virginia had the top of its order coming up for the fourth time in the eighth, and it only took two pitches to end an 11-inning scoring drought. Gelof turned an 0-1 pitch into a 1-0 lead when he hammered the ball into the left field seats. Kechley entered in relief and was one strike away from sending the game to the ninth with his team down one, but he hung an 0-2 pitch and Tappen belted it to left for a three-run homer.
Virginia is 5-0 in elimination games this season and will advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2015 — when it claimed its first national title — if it can improve to 6-0 on Monday.
