Huff then blocked Vernon Carey Jr.'s layup attempt, collected the loose ball and was fouled. The junior center made 1 of 2 free throws for the final margin, and the Cavaliers celebrated after Duke point guard Tre Jones's desperation heave clanked off the iron at the buzzer.

The Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5) won their sixth in a row to move into third place in the ACC — a game behind Louisville and Florida State — with two games remaining. It was the third loss in four games for Duke (23-6, 13-5), which is heading in the wrong direction as March arrives.

Huff, a native of Durham, N.C., finished with a team-high 15 points, a career-high 10 blocks and nine rebounds. Diakite added 14 points and five rebounds, and Braxton Key chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds. Jones and Carey each scored 17 points for the Blue Devils.

Four straight free throws, both on one-and-one opportunities by Diakite and Clark, gave Virginia a 47-45 lead with 3:14 left. After Jones made a three-pointer for Duke, Key dunked on a pass from Clark with 2:31 to play, setting up the frenetic finish.

A 9-3 run drew the Cavaliers even at 39 with 9:48 left in the second half and featured Huff collecting an offensive rebound before reverse dunking with both hands. Diakite added a three-pointer, and Key's swooping layup led to a Duke timeout. Jones answered by sinking a three-pointer as Duke reclaimed the lead at 42-39 with 9:06 to go.

The early going in the second half proved treacherous for Virginia, which missed eight of its first nine field goal attempts, including six in a row. That allowed the Blue Devils to construct their largest lead to that point — 35-28 — with 14:53 remaining.

But the end result was right in line with Virginia's stretch over the past two weeks. During that time, the Cavaliers won four of their five games by a combined nine points, most recently outlasting Virginia Tech, 56-53, on Wednesday at frenzied Cassell Coliseum.

That triumph secured the Cavaliers a double bye in the ACC tournament, which begins March 10 in Greensboro, N.C. They had been on track for the No. 4 seed, but losses this week by each of the teams ahead of the Cavaliers altered the complexion of the chase for the regular season title.

Once firmly in control of the top seed, Duke had absorbed two losses in three games over the past week, allowing Florida State and Louisville to move ahead of it in the standings. The most disturbing of the Blue Devils' losses came to Wake Forest, 113-101, in double overtime Tuesday. The Demon Deacons had lost seven of nine before upsetting the five-time national champions.