In a white-knuckle finish underscoring the stakes, Virginia had the ball with a chance to win, but Kihei Clark’s three-pointer at the buzzer fell well short, leaving the Cavaliers on the short end, 66-65, in Durham, N.C., and dropping them into second place in the conference behind Florida State.

Jay Huff led the Cavaliers with 20 points and Sam Hauser added 19, but Virginia (15-5, 11-3) lost not only the game but also the inside track on the top seed for the ACC tournament by virtue of losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seminoles because of Monday’s loss in Tallahassee.

Matthew Hurt led Duke (10-8, 8-6) with a game-high 22 points, and Jaemyn Brakefield chipped in 11, none more important than his final basket, which produced the decisive points and sent the Cavaliers to their second defeat in a row.

Clark’s three-pointer from the right corner gave Virginia a 63-60 lead with 3:48 to play. Two free throws by Huff kept the advantage at three, at 65-62, with 3:09 remaining before the Blue Devils went ahead 66-65 on Brakefield’s layup while getting fouled with 1:59 to play.

Brakefield missed the bonus, leading to the mad scramble in the final seconds that included a held ball, with the possession arrow favoring the Blue Devils with 11.5 seconds to play. DJ Steward then missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Clark couldn’t convert at the end.

The largest lead of the second half belonged to the Cavaliers, who went ahead 56-51 with 6:51 remaining on Clark’s traditional three-point play. Duke tied the score several minutes later on Wendell Moore Jr.’s jumper followed by Steward’s three-pointer.

The early stages of the second half included Virginia taking a four-point lead, 49-45, with 13:02 to play behind consecutive jumpers from sophomore guard Casey Morsell. The former St. John’s College High standout left the game a few minutes later with a gash under his right eye.

Huff aggressively inserted himself into the proceedings in the second half as well, most notably with five dunks, the fourth of which was a reverse two-hander on a lob pass from Hauser. The basket gave Virginia a 51-49 lead that lasted only briefly; Henry Coleman III gathered Jeremy Roach’s missed three-point attempt and scored on a layup that drew the Blue Devils even with 9:26 to play.

Apart from cardboard cutouts in place of the customary “Cameron Crazies,” also notably absent for Duke was 6-foot-9 forward Jalen Johnson. The projected lottery pick announced Monday that he would be opting out of the rest of the season to prepare for the NBA draft, drawing backlash in some circles but support from Coach Mike Krzyzewski and teammates.

The Blue Devils won their first game without Johnson by throttling Wake Forest, 84-60, on Wednesday and had Virginia on its heels during parts of the first half Saturday. Brakefield came off the bench to spark Duke, scoring seven in a row to open a four-point lead with 5:10 to go until halftime.

Clark and Hauser helped bring the margin back to one possession in the final minutes, combining for nine points as the Cavaliers went to the locker room trailing 39-36.