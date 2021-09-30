Howard Schnellenberger, who died earlier this year, was the first coach to lead Miami to a national championship when the Hurricanes finished No. 1 in the 1983 season. With his wife Beverlee and several members of his family on the field for the ceremony, the Hurricanes paid tribute to Schnellenberger at halftime by adding him to their Ring of Honor. He won that first title by a 31-30 score, which is what Miami would have won by Thursday had the last kick been good.