“I like the expectations that our team has,” Coach Bronco Mendenhall, shown here last fall, said of his Cavaliers, who open their season vs. Richmond on Saturday. Virginia went 6-7 last year. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Navigating through the uncertainties of rebuilding the Virginia football program during his first two seasons, Coach Bronco Mendenhall always had been able to count on steady locker room leadership as well as on-field excellence from Quin Blanding and Micah Kiser, two of the most decorated players in school history.

But even as Mendenhall prepares to enter his first season without those defensive centerpieces, the Cavaliers are equipped to soften the blow. Though there might be a dip in talent level, replacements certainly will have a comfort level within Mendenhall’s system this season, beginning Saturday at home against Richmond of the lower-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

“In some sense, it’s almost Year One as we think about a new starting quarterback [Bryce Perkins] and playing without Micah and Quin,” Mendenhall said. “So there’s kind of Year Three expectations with some Year One reference points, but I like the challenge and I like the opportunity and I like the expectations that our team has.”

Those aspirations come on the heels of a season in which Virginia improved to 6-7 and reached the Military Bowl after a humbling 2-10 record in 2016. The defense, which ranked second in the ACC in pass defense, brings back starter Juan Thornhill, who was initially slated to fill Blanding’s spot at free safety, in addition to starting cornerback Bryce Hall and cornerback Tim Harris, a starter last year whose season was cut short by a wrist injury suffered in the opener.

Thornhill played strong safety and cornerback last season, but with Blanding, the school’s career leader in tackles, gone to the NFL, Mendenhall had indicated a switch would give his most dynamic playmaker on the back end this year more freedom to roam.

On the Cavaliers’ season-opening depth chart, however, Thornhill is listed as the starting strong safety, called the sabre in Virginia’s scheme, with sophomore Joey Blount the starter at free safety.

Brenton Nelson, a sophomore, also had been competing for a starting job at safety during training camp and is listed as the backup at sabre. Junior Chris Moore is the backup at free safety for a unit Mendenhall has called the deepest on the team this season.

“That’s going to go back and forth daily, as well as within a game, as well as game by game,” Mendenhall said of the competition between Blount and Nelson. “It’s the reflection of what I would love to have every position on our team. There aren’t many positions like that currently.”

Among the other positions at which Mendenhall appears to have a wealth of options is linebacker, despite the loss of Kiser, who led the ACC in tackles in each of the last three seasons and finished fifth in Virginia history.

Jordan Mack moves into Kiser’s inside linebacker spot after amassing 114 tackles last season, good for fifth in the ACC, and making Virginia the only Power Five program to have three players with at least 100 tackles. The junior also had seven tackles for losses.

Malcolm Cook and Chris Peace, both seniors, also are slated to start at linebacker in Mendenhall’s 3-4 alignment.

Peace led all linebackers in the ACC last season in sacks (7½ ) and was named honorable mention all-conference after starting all 13 games.

“I think the play-calling definitely helps,” Peace said. “Coach Mendenhall is pretty aggressive with his play-calling, and that actually allows me to get more chances to go after the quarterback, and the guys around me, the D-line, they help make pressures, help the quarterback step up into me, so it all just clicks together.”

Cook missed four games last year with an ankle sprain after he sat out all of 2016 with life-threatening inflammation in his heart. The condition forced Cook to stop exercising completely to allow his heart to recover.

Then there’s the intrigue surrounding first-year starter Charles Snowden, who arrived at Virginia with little national acclaim following a relatively late start in football in high school. Snowden didn’t play football as a sophomore at St. Albans in the District, focusing instead on basketball.

He decided to join the football team as a junior soon after watching its season opener, and when Virginia offered a full football scholarship, Snowden turned his focus to that sport full-time.

“I would say everyone is completely bought in,” Peace said. “I would say this year and last year, I’ve never seen so many guys bought in. When I first came here, it was just a lot of half and half here, half and half there, and just a lot of people dragging their feet.

“I don’t think anybody on this team is holding anyone back in this program.”