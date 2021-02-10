Virginia snapped the Yellow Jackets’ 11-game winning streak in home conference games dating to last season by limiting them to 23 points in the second half. The Cavaliers shot 64 percent in the second half, including 5 for 10 on three-pointers.

Trey Murphy III led Virginia with 18 points, and Sam Hauser added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Jose Alvarado scored a team-high 18 points for Georgia Tech.

The second half featured two of the ACC’s top point guards, Clark and Alvarado, taking turns making improbable shots. First, Alvarado sank a step-back three-pointer in front of the raucous Yellow Jackets bench with the shot clock winding down for a 42-38 lead with 9:28 to play.

Clark had the ball in his hands shortly thereafter and noticed the shot clock was about to expire. He launched a three-pointer from the top right of the arc that swished through as the buzzer sounded.

Alvarado answered with a short jumper, but Virginia got back within a point, 44-43, when Hauser curled around a screen near the free throw line, collected a pass from reserve guard Tomas Woldentensae and made the jumper on a catch-and-shoot with six minutes left.

Clark followed with a jumper for the lead and made his fourth three-pointer to extend the margin to 48-44 with 4:37 to go.

The Cavaliers continued to apply pressure on both ends of the court. They grew their lead to 55-47 with 2:31 to play after center Jay Huff controlled a loose ball amid a scramble and dunked emphatically with one hand.

Since the start of ACC competition, Georgia Tech has been among the few schools to push the Cavaliers.

Virginia’s only conference loss came against rival Virginia Tech on Jan. 30, a 65-51 defeat. Two games before that lopsided result, Virginia rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half and held off a late surge to secure a 64-62 victory over the Yellow Jackets at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Hauser scored 22 points in that game, and Huff added 18 points and five blocks.

This time, Virginia began with another defensive surge in the first half. The Yellow Jackets missed seven consecutive field goal attempts during an early five-minute stretch before Alvarado made a three-pointer.

Virginia struggled mightily to score as well, going seven minutes without a point before freshman guard Reece Beekman’s three-pointer from the top of the key drew the Cavaliers within three with 7:37 to play in the half.