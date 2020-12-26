The Cavaliers also committed a season-high 15 turnovers that led to 27 points in a game that got out of hand late in the first half, underscoring the cavernous gap between this season’s group and recent iterations.

“Last year’s team, we knew we could win and we had to win with our defense,” Bennett said during a postgame news conference. “This year’s team doesn’t believe that they — we may not be quite as gifted defensively in certain positions, but it has to come to that reality or it’ll be hard because, when you can’t get stops, it puts too much pressure on you.”

Gonzaga (7-0) shot 10 for 20 on three-pointers, with Corey Kispert going 9 for 13 on the way to a game-high 32 points. Drew Timme added 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Kispert and Timme also frequently had clear paths to the basket thanks to crisp ball movement that led to a 46-28 advantage in points in the paint, a startling disparity given that the principles of Bennett’s pack-line defense are designed to prevent touches in that area.

The Cavaliers sent Gonzaga to the free throw line for 23 attempts, often rotating late or being a step slow to help, leading to reach-in fouls as Virginia fell to 1-31 all-time against top-ranked opponents.

“I think we were kind of playing selfishly on the defensive end, not helping each other,” said Virginia point guard Kihei Clark, one of several players who futilely attempted to contain Kispert. “The actions that they ran just put us in tough spots, and we just didn’t do what we practiced, pretty much.”

Clark led Virginia with 19 points and added four assists but committed six turnovers. Forward Trey Murphy III added 15 points while going 4 for 6 from three-point range; only one other player (guard Tomas Woldetensae, who was 2 for 4) made more than one shot from behind the arc as Virginia finished 10 for 25.

For the game, Virginia shot 48.1 percent but labored to get clean looks. Forward Sam Hauser, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer and their top three-point shooter, missed all four of his attempts from behind the arc and finished with 10 points.

The myriad breakdowns came in a game arranged only recently. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Cavaliers had paused all in-person basketball activity apart from individual workouts for 10 days after at least one player tested positive. After a break of 18 days, they returned to action Tuesday in a win against William & Mary.

The outbreak led to postponements against No. 4 Michigan State and No. 7 Villanova, leaving Virginia without a nonconference heavyweight on the schedule. At the start of the season, a game against Florida also was scrapped when the Gators paused basketball operations.

“We needed this,” Bennett said. “We got our game canceled against Michigan State and Villanova and Florida, and we got beat by San Francisco. We barely beat Kent State. We needed to play against some teams that are high-major caliber, so this is the first time, and we weren’t ready for it. It was too much.”

The first half concluded with the Cavaliers scoring the final seven points to trim what had been a 20-point deficit to 44-31. It was the most points Virginia had yielded in a first half this season, and it extended a troubling trend of failing to execute on defense.

Kispert found himself open on several occasions in the first half, and he made the Cavaliers pay by sinking five three-pointers. On the other end of the floor, Virginia was uncharacteristically careless as it committed 10 turnovers, including on each of its first three possessions.

Then, on the first possession of the second half, Virginia turned it over again — and the lead went on to grow as wide as 33 points.

“You can’t hide forever,” Bennett said. “You’ve got to know. Look, we’ve got some warts. We’ve got to go to work on them. These are some deficiencies, so how do we play to get back in games? Because now conference play starts, and everyone’s got talented guys.”

The Cavaliers open ACC play Wednesday at Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1).