Virginia guard Ty Jerome fights for a loose ball with Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney, right, during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia guard Ty Jerome says he is forgoing his final year of eligibility to make himself available for the NBA draft.

Jerome made the announcement Monday on his Instagram page. He says he made the decision after talking with his family and the Virginia coaching staff.

The 6-foor-5 junior was the starting point guard for the Cavaliers, but also played some shooting guard. He helped Virginia win the national championship, leading the Cavaliers with 202 assists. Jerome was second on the team with 79 3-pointers.

He averaged 13.6 points as the Cavaliers finished 35-3 and claimed their first national title. He also led the team in steals and shot 43.5% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the 3-point line.

Jerome might best be remembered at Virginia for making the pass to De’Andre Hunter for a 3-pointer that sent the title game against Texas Tech to overtime.

