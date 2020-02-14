SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-8 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cavaliers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Heels. North Carolina has 42 assists on 78 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Virginia has assists on 35 of 62 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Virginia defense has held opponents to just 51.6 points per game, the lowest in Division I. North Carolina has given up an average of 71.8 points through 24 games (ranked 220th, nationally).

