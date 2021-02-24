“This one hurt because they out-physicaled us at times,” said Virginia Coach Tony Bennett, whose team lost for the first time in 10 games at John Paul Jones Arena this season. “I thought we had some mental toughness that was in stretches good, but at times we lost our way a little bit.”

The top-ranked scoring defense in the ACC (60.3 points per game entering Wednesday) allowed an opponent to reach at least 66 points for a third consecutive game and was no match inside for the Wolfpack (11-9, 7-8), which overwhelmed Virginia in the paint to secure a split of the regular season series.

Wayward three-point shooting also contributed significantly to Virginia’s demise. The Cavaliers shot just 7 for 25 (28 percent) from behind the arc.

They came into the game first in the conference in three-point field goal percentage (40.0), although Virginia was without three-point specialist Tomas Woldetensae, who missed his second straight game because of contact tracing protocols.

“When you look at the shooting percentages, that was tough to absorb,” Bennett said. “I don’t think our defense is at the level where it can absorb that. We work at it hard. I think our guys, yeah, you can acknowledge your limitations, but you’ve got to lay it on the line when it comes to winning time or get-a-stop time.”

The decisive stretch came when North Carolina State went on a 12-2 run midway through the second half. The run came as an answer to the Cavaliers taking their first lead at 35-33 on a pair of free throws from fifth-year center Jay Huff, who had 19 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Forward Sam Hauser added 21 points, 19 of which came in the second half. The transfer from Marquette made a three-pointer with 18 seconds to play that drew Virginia within 65-61 and had another clean look from behind the arc after a Wolfpack turnover.

Hauser’s deep heave hit the front of the rim, bounced softly on the back of the iron and rolled around the rim before falling away, and sophomore guard Dereon Seabron gathered the rebound for North Carolina State with nine seconds to play.

Virginia guard Trey Murphy III fouled Seabron immediately, and Seabron made 1 of 2 free throws. Cavaliers point guard Kihei Clark (11 points, seven assists, three turnovers) lost control of the ball on the ensuing possession, forcing Hauser to foul Wolfpack guard Cam Hayes, who made two foul shots to close the scoring.

“Not only physically but mentally I think we’ve got to sharpen up and get more tough,” Hauser said. “We’ve had some of the same type of lapses happen throughout the year in our losses, and they seem to keep coming up and repeating themselves. We do have to get physically tougher, but a lot of it starts with the mental side.”

Hayes led North Carolina State with 16 points, including making 7 of 8 free throws. Forward DJ Funderburk had 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting to go with six rebounds, and guard Shakeel Moore added 12 points.

North Carolina State also succeeded where most opponents have failed against the Cavaliers, making 23 of 28 at the foul line, doubling Virginia’s total free throw attempts. Virginia entered the game second nationally in fewest personal fouls committed per game (12.8).

One sequence in particular in the closing minutes summed up the evening for Virginia, which trailed 54-49 with 3:41 to play and still retained modest hopes of completing a comeback after trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half.

With the shot clock winding down, Hayes dribbled around a Funderburk screen and launched a desperation three-pointer from well behind the line as Huff, a 7-footer, closed out with his right hand trying to bother the shot. The ball banked in at the shot-clock buzzer, leaving Huff hanging his head in disbelief.