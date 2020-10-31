But Armstrong left the game in the closing minutes after getting hit in the left leg, receiving help to walk off the field and into the injury tent for evaluation. He emerged from the tent on his own and was standing without assistance while still favoring the leg.

Keytaon Thompson and Lindell Stone combined to finish the game at quarterback. Thompson ensured the Cavaliers would be able to run out the clock with a five-yard run on a fake punt on fourth and three from the Virginia 42-yard line.

The decisive stretch began to unfold midway through the second quarter, when the Cavaliers (2-4) scored the first of four consecutive touchdowns. The last of those scoring plays came on Armstrong’s 17-yard pass to tight end Tony Poljan for a 41-20 lead with 5:34 left in the third.

The Tar Heels (4-2) got within three with 2:51 left on Javonte Williams’s three-yard touchdown run, but their onside kick attempt went out of bounds. Thompson’s run on the fake punt sealed the win.

Virginia extended its winning streak in the series to four while amassing 418 yards of offense and recovering a pair of fumbles, both of which led to touchdowns.

Armstrong started the second straight game after sitting out a week while in the concussion protocol, leaving Coach Bronco Mendenhall comfortable enough to stick with the left-hander as opposed to a rotation that also had featured Thompson, a junior transfer from Mississippi State, and Iraken Armstead, a freshman.

Armstead was not in uniform, and Thompson initially lined up at running back and wide receiver, although he did attempt his first pass midway through the second quarter; a penalty negated the play. Later on that drive, Virginia tied the score at 20 on Armstrong’s 18-yard strike to Ra’Shaun Henry, a graduate transfer from St. Francis (Pa.).

The Cavaliers went into halftime with a 27-20 lead thanks to Thompson’s one-yard scoring run one snap after Armstrong completed a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Tavares Kelly Jr. That series began at the North Carolina 20 when Virginia’s Tucker Finkelston recovered a punt return muff by Rontavius Groves.

In six possessions in the first half, the Cavaliers scored four touchdowns, three of which came from Armstrong in his first full game in nearly a month in which he was not part of a quarterback rotation. Armstrong had been named the starter in training camp, beating out Thompson in large part because of his familiarity with the offense as the backup to Bryce Perkins over the past two years. When Armstrong was knocked out Oct. 10 against North Carolina State, Lindell Stone shined in relief in the 38-21 loss.

Stone was ineffective the next week in a 40-23 loss at Wake Forest, prompting Mendenhall to turn to Thompson and Armstead, both more capable runners.

Armstrong, Thompson and Armstead each played last weekend in a 19-14 loss at No. 11 Miami, but Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae indicated Armstrong remains the centerpiece around which the game plan is designed, while incorporating others helps keep him from absorbing too much punishment.

Virginia’s quarterbacks have assumed a significant chunk of the carries this season with the Cavaliers lacking depth at running back, although Ronnie Walker Jr. was available for the first time Saturday. The NCAA had denied the Indiana transfer immediate eligibility, and the team learned recently his appeal was granted.

Having mostly avoided a compromised roster amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Virginia had a full-time assistant out for the second time this month. The athletic department made the announcement shortly before kickoff but did not reveal the identity of the coach, per school policy. The Cavaliers also were without an undisclosed full-time assistant Oct. 3 in a 41-23 loss at top-ranked Clemson.

In that game, Virginia fell behind 10-0 early, but against North Carolina, the Cavaliers bucked what had been a season-long trend of trailing by double digits in the first quarter thanks to a swing pass from Armstrong to running back Shane Simpson that turned into a 71-yard touchdown for a 13-10 lead.