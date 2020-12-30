The victory at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind., included Virginia limiting the Fighting Irish to one field goal over the final 5:47, a stretch that saw the reigning national champions pull away with an 8-2 run.

Point guard Kihei Clark led Virginia (5-2) with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including a three-point play to expand the lead to 60-53 with 2:50 remaining. The junior added five assists without a turnover one game after committing six in a 98-75 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.

In that deflating performance Saturday, Virginia surrendered by far its most points this season and allowed the Bulldogs to shoot better than 60 percent. This time, the Cavaliers held Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2 ACC) to 40 percent and just 5 for 20 from three-point range.

“We definitely made a step in the right direction,” Virginia forward Sam Hauser said. “Gonzaga really exposed us on that end of the floor. That didn’t leave a good taste in our mouths. We took that personally, and it showed tonight. We played pretty well on the defensive end.

“Obviously there’s some things to clean up, but definitely and improvement for sure.”

Hauser finished with 13 points, none more important than the last of his three three-pointers that grew the margin to 63-55 with 1:40 to play. The senior transfer from Marquette led the Cavaliers with a game-high 10 rebounds and had four assists.

Center Jay Huff, a 7-foot redshirt senior, overcame foul trouble in the second half to score 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting in an entertaining matchup against 6-11 Notre Dame counterpart Nate Laszewski, who had a career-high 28 points and sank 4 of 7 from behind the arc.

The closest the Fighting Irish came down the stretch was 54-51 with 5:48 to play on Laszewski’s layup.

“We did a better job of anticipating and getting to the shooters,” Clark said. “We can still improve. There were times where we did make a couple of mistakes, but that’s going to happen, but I think defensively we did take a step in the right direction.”

Clark’s on-ball defense served as a shining example. In drawing the assignment of guarding Prentiss Hubb, Clark played a large part in helping to hold Notre Dame’s leading scorer to 1-for-8 shooting for the former Gonzaga College High star’s second-fewest points (four) of the season.

Notre Dame’s starting lineup not counting Laszewski shot a combined 3 for 22 (13.6 percent) as the Cavaliers extended their regular season winning streak in the series to 10 in a row. The victory marked the ninth time in 11 meetings Virginia has not permitted the Fighting Irish to score more than 58 points.

Virginia opened its largest lead of the game, 35-24, a minute into the second half, but the Fighting Irish came storming back behind the frontcourt duo of Laszewski and forward Juwan Durham, who had two dunks during a 14-5 surge that trimmed the deficit to 47-46 with 8:26 to play.

Durham had 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting but was unable to find room to maneuver in the painted area when the Cavaliers clamped down on the way to improving to 6-0 all-time on the road against Notre Dame.

“Durham and Laszewski hurt us,” Bennett said. “We’ve had some trouble we’ve got to shore up guarding these guys that are good 4s and 5s, but enough good plays defensively and offensively. Still some breakdowns, but hopefully we’ll get better.”

A heightened attention to defense contributed to the Cavaliers opening a 23-14 lead late in the first half on the heels of a 9-2 burst. Over the first 15 minutes, they forced Notre Dame into as many turnovers as field goals (three) and limited the Fighting Irish into stretches of seven and five minutes without a basket.

Defending the three-point line was a point of emphasis, and Virginia rarely permitted clean looks thanks to quick closeouts. Huff was particularly effective using his length to bother the Fighting Irish, who entered first in the conference in three-point field goal percentage (40.9) but missed their first seven attempts.

Laszewski briefly drew Notre Dame within one possession on consecutive three-pointers, but the Cavaliers countered with seven straight points from Huff to bump the lead to 30-24 at halftime moments after Fighting Irish starting guard Trey Wertz had to be helped off the court for good with a sprained left ankle.

Wertz, a transfer from Santa Clara who became eligible two weeks ago, is fourth on Notre Dame in scoring (12.7) and had 27 points in an 88-78 loss to Purdue Dec. 19.