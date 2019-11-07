It was, in a way, an asphyxiation.

Well, what do you know? Virginia christened a frontier of a new season Wednesday night by flustering Syracuse into the barbed twilight zone until it looked disfigured and then devoured, its plans gone in a froth of harried frustration and bad shots.

The 48-34 outcome was, in a way, an asphyxiation, forcing the oxygen to make a gradual exit from the Carrier Dome until it went into a full outward rush just before the five-minute mark, when many of the 22,518 in attendance noticed the immovable “28” beneath Syracuse’s name at that time and made droves in departure.

“We just are not ready to play against that defense,” Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim said afterward, moments after he ended the first game of his 44th season by walking toward the handshake with Virginia Coach Tony Bennett while the final seconds still ticked away, as if that might hasten the ticking.

The numbers made a dramatic backup of Boeheim’s assessment on one of those Virginia nights when an opponent’s shooting numbers crossed over the realm of dismal and began venturing into the horrifying. Syracuse’s eyesore of a statistical path went from 1 for 14 to 6 for 22 to 8 for 35 to 10 for 42 to 12 for 51, before the whole thing came to a closing thud on 13 for 55. That meant that over four meetings across three seasons, Syracuse has shot 72 for 213 against Virginia, or just about 33 percent.

So Boeheim’s pearls included, “You’re never going to be prepared for Virginia. They’re the best defensive team in the country, year in and year out.” And: “They scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes. The problem is, we scored 2.” And: “You don’t want to play them the first game. Offenses take a little bit more time.” And: “We won’t play anybody better defensively this year, except when we have to play them again.”

And: “I thought they’d be better defensively than last year, because I know Tony won’t agree with me, but I think we were able to get by [Kyle] Guy sometimes, and [Ty] Jerome.” With his unseasoned team, he felt less options at getting by Clark and Diakite and Key and Huff et al.

He reckoned teams shouldn’t play teams this good this early, and questioned the ACC’s “money grab” for 20 conference games.

Meanwhile, with De’Andre Hunter and Guy and Jerome having taken their 1,667 points, 520 rebounds and 355 assists from last season, and taken them away to Atlanta and Sacramento and Phoenix, Virginia had to win the kind of game Bennett teams long have known how to win. It had to grind the opponent into particles. It had to rely heavily upon its defense built from its defensive heritage.

“The defense and the rebounding were significant for us,” Bennett said. “Those were two very new, inexperienced teams playing. You saw some struggles from both teams. But I thought we made just enough plays offensively.”

On the boards, Syracuse spent the night taking a 47-28 mauling from various Cavaliers including the 7-footer Jay Huff with 12 rebounds to the muscular Braxton Key with 10 to the March Madness star Mamadi Diakite with six, with yet one further twist.

Kihei Clark, the 5-foot-9 quarterback, snared 11, often when Orange players went fighting among the trees.

Had Virginia, with its 14 assists to 7, not committed 16 turnovers to 8, the score might have gotten ugly.

Oh wait, it was already. Hello again, Virginia, and welcome back to 1-0, or 67-6 across three seasons.

“You know, you’ve got to understand,” Boeheim said. “A couple of seniors out there. A couple of juniors. They’ve got some veteran guys that are physical. Very strong.” And while Diakite led Virginia with 12 points, Huff had 11 and Clark had 10, Virginia could overcome the rock-fight nature of the game with its will.

“And I know neither team was high-level in certain ways,” Bennett said, “but I’m proud of our guys, how hard they worked to prepare, how well they defended.”

